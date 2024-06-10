'Hell of a debut': Sharpe hits the ground running at fullback

Few places are considered more intimidating to make your NRL debut than in Melbourne against the Storm.
Even more so as a Newcastle player, given the Knights have not won at AAMI Park since 2015, and only had two wins in 13 games at the venue since it opened in 2010.
But Cessnock tyro Fletcher Sharpe handled his maiden first-grade appearance with class on Sunday in Newcastle's 36-28 loss to the Storm.
The Knights might not have won the game, but Sharpe's performance will have excited coach Adam O'Brien and fans alike.
The 20-year-old, who had long been earmarked as a future NRL player, replaced David Armstrong at fullback after the fellow rookie's run of five games in the No.1 jersey ended due to injury.
Just like Armstrong on debut in Brisbane in April, Sharpe hit the ground running with a standout display.
He bagged a try in the 30th minute using the pace and agility he has become so known for in the lower grades, where he has twice won Newcastle's annual SG Ball players' player award.
Catching a pass from five-eighth Jack Cogger, Sharpe hit a gap in Melbourne's defensive line about 15 metres out and beat centre Remis Smith with a slight change in direction and then fought off fullback Sualauvi Faalogo to score on the right edge.
He had gone close to scoring in a similar spot 15 minutes earlier, but lost possession over the try-line while being hit by two defenders.
Importantly, early on and throughout the game, the Cessnock Goannas junior proved safe at the back catching a variety of kicks from Melbourne's playmakers.
He threw a wayward pass when Newcastle had a set of six in attacking range in the opening 10 minutes, but the error did not dent his confidence with Sharpe almost setting up a try on the right flank just a couple of minutes later.
The custodian's impact was limited in the second half as Melbourne ran away with it, but he will be better for the run against one of the competition's powerhouses.
"The club's done a good job over the last couple of years at developing players. A lot of hard work has gone into our pathways, and we're not a finished product, but ... there's some people that are working in our pathways that deserve a pat on the back for developing these kids, and he's a great example of it," O'Brien said of Sharpe.
"That's a hell of a debut. It's not an easy place to come and make your debut against Melbourne ... but I think 'Fletch' done a great job."
Sharpe received his match jersey from Robbie Ross, who debuted for Newcastle in 1994 before becoming one of the best fullbacks of his time at Melbourne, winning the 1999 premiership.
"To see what it means to him, how emotional he was and how proud his parents were, it was a proud moment for our club," O'Brien said.
The coach is now likely to face a selection headache if Armstrong is fit for Sunday's clash with Penrith at home. Regular No.1 Kalyn Ponga is not expected back from injury for at least another month.
In addition to Sharpe, O'Brien made multiple changes ahead of Sunday's game, dropping Krystian Mapapalangi for Dylan Lucas, who shifted from the back row to centre. It proved an astute change with Lucas bagging a double.
Tyson Frizell was elevated from the bench to the back row in place of Lucas, while Mat Croker was brought in as an interchange player.
Jack Hetherington was added to the side in place of injured prop Daniel Saifiti.
Phoenix Crossland started at hooker. Jayden Brailey dropped to the bench.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.