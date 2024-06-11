The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

School and preschool awarded $13k in Hunter Water grants

By Newsroom
June 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Water managing director Darren Cleary presenting Survivors R Us founder Ann-Maria Martin (right) and treasurer Stephanie Martin with a plaque. Survivors R Us, Cardiff is a grant recipient. Picture supplied
Hunter Water managing director Darren Cleary presenting Survivors R Us founder Ann-Maria Martin (right) and treasurer Stephanie Martin with a plaque. Survivors R Us, Cardiff is a grant recipient. Picture supplied

Two Maitland education providers have been awarded grants from Hunter Water to build wicking garden beds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.