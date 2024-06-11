School and preschool awarded $13k in Hunter Water grants

Two Maitland education providers have been awarded grants from Hunter Water to build wicking garden beds.
Rutherford Technology High School will receive $4850 for wicking beds for a STEM education program, and Maitland Community Preschool will receive $8700 for wicking garden beds and an Aboriginal mural.
Hunter Water awarded 18 recipients a combined $125,000 through its 2024 Love Water Grants program.
Recipients were from Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton, Dungog, Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
The one-off grants, valued at up to $10,000, primarily support water conservation and efficiency initiatives and projects with an education, environmental, or sustainability focus.
Minister for Water, Housing, and Homelessness Rose Jackson commended the Lower Hunter community for its inventive water-saving initiatives.
"The overwhelming response of 71 applications underscores the local community's dedication to finding innovative solutions to preserve our most precious resource," she said.
"In light of the current economic environment, supporting our community is more vital than ever. The array of projects-from infrastructure upgrades to community garden initiatives-all contribute to water conservation efforts and will significantly benefit the residents of the Lower Hunter region."
For further details on the Love Water Grants program, visit www.hunterwater.com.au/grants.
