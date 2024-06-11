Life-saving heroes recognised for blood donation milestones

A group of incredible Maitland heroes have been recognised for donating blood more than 200 times.
Together these donors have saved more than 3600 lives, rolling up their sleeves more than 1200 times.
Neil Barron, Clifford Mobsby, Mathew Ekert and Nigel Hayes all received a certificate for achieving 200 donations, and John Hogno received a certificate for achieving 300 donations.
At a National Blood Donor Week event at Maitland Donor Centre on Tuesday, these remarkable men heard stories about how valuable their donations have been.
Maitland Donor Centre staff member Rebecca McLennan shared with the donors how she wouldn't be alive without blood donations.
Rebecca has had three transplants, requiring lots of transfusions, platelets and medicine made from blood products.
Her experience inspired her to become a nurse, and she thanked the donors for saving her life.
"I wouldn't be here without you," she said.
Blood donor John Hogno, who is about to clock up 375 donations, said he was first encouraged to give blood by his boss in the Navy.
"The day I turned 18 the Philippines Red Cross came up and I donated then, and it started off my boss just encouraging it and I've kept in touch with one of those guys and between the two of us we've done over 500 donations, plus whatever the boss gave, so that was just one person's encouragement," he said.
"It doesn't cost you anything, just your time."
Mr Hogno, whose wife and son are also blood donors, said it's inspiring to hear from people who have received blood and blood products.
"It's always inspiring, there's normal people who you walk past every day and you don't know their story. And like we heard today it's not just one person it's the whole family, it's that ripple effect."
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said National Blood Donor Week (June 10 to 16) is an opportunity to recognise Maitland's donors and inspire others.
"In Maitland, our local donors are the lifeblood of our community," Brian said.
"One in three people will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, so we want to say a huge thank you to all our donors who made a difference - not only to their community - but to patients and families all over Australia.
"Patients receive the gift of life because ordinary people do an extraordinary thing. They roll up their sleeves to help."
Blood is needed somewhere in Australia every 18 seconds. Visit www.lifeblood.com.au to book in a donation.
