Could JD be the peaceful equine friend you've been looking for? Adopt him today

Meet JD, a charming senior Thoroughbred Gelding dreaming of a loving forever home.
This 17-year-old sweetheart has enjoyed his time with RSPCA NSW.
Now, he eagerly awaits the members of his future forever family.
Although he no longer likes being ridden, JD's easygoing personality makes him the perfect animal companion for anyone hoping to spend time with a peaceful equine friend.
His gentle nature ensures he gets along with both humans and other horses, making him an excellent addition to any animal-loving family.
Whether you're experienced with horses or simply looking for a gentle companion, JD is sure to bring joy and tranquillity to your life.
If you're looking to meet JD, or if you're interested in adopting, contact the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
You'll be able to visit JD any time from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.