Council adopts $216m budget: recreation facilities, better roads planned

Following a period of extensive community consultation, Maitland City Council has endorsed a $216 million operating budget for the 2024-25 financial year.
The budget includes $156 million for service delivery and $60 million for a comprehensive Infrastructure Program.
Infrastructure investment will include a range of upgrades to roads across the city, including Maitland Vale Road, Raymond Terrace Road and Haussman Drive.
Many major recreational facilities will also see improvements, including upgrades to athletics infrastructure at Allan and Don Lawrence Oval, floodlighting at Fieldsend Oval and Fred Harvey Oval, and turf at Ernie Jurd Oval.
Council will continue to deliver its valued services for the community, including its aquatic centres, libraries, art gallery, parks and open spaces, flagship events, waste services and more.
To view the newly adopted Operational Plan 2024-25, visit mait.city/OperationalPlan2024-25
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.