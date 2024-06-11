The Maitland Mercurysport
Maitland Magpies tell coach his time at club is coming to an end

By Craig Kerry
June 12 2024 - 7:33am
Coach Michael Bolch, centre with cap, during Maitland's premiership celebrations in 2022. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland boss Michael Bolch is keen to keep coaching in the NPL next season after being told by the Magpies his contract will not be renewed.

