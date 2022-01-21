newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Entries for Maitland Show's Young Woman competition are now open and need to be in by Thursday, January 27 ahead of the upcoming 160th Maitland Show. The competition, formerly known as the Showgirl Competition, is open to young women aged 18-25 and gives the unique opportunity to become an ambassador for Maitland. Maitland Show manager, Brett Gleeson, said one of the greatest benefits for young women entering the competition is personal development, as well as an opportunity to be involved in the community. "I think the real benefit that I've seen over the years is the personal development of the young women and how they grow through the process," he said. In the news: "The competition can draw out some things about them that they might not have been aware of themselves." Entrants need to fill out the application form and questionnaire on the website which is used as part of the judging process alongside an interview with a panel of judges. "It's a fairly simple process and not too daunting because we want to encourage young women to be involved," Mr Gleeson said. The successful entrant will have an ongoing role for 12 months within the show association and will become an ambassador for young people in Maitland, with plenty of opportunities in the rural and agricultural sector. They will have the opportunity to become Miss Maitland, and various broader opportunities are available if the applicant is willing to take them. "A lot of it's up to the individual, the opportunities are there and it's like most things, you can choose to take it or you can choose not to take it," Mr Gleeson said. Current Maitland Show Young Woman, Hayley Johns, said being an ambassador for Maitland has opened up a lot of doors, and urges others to join this year's competition. "I'm encouraging local young women to participate in the 160th Maitland Show, women aged 18-25 are invited to get involved and apply," she said. Ms Johns took on a youth advisory role at the Maitland Council, and has had the opportunity to attend ANZAC Day ceremonies among many other opportunities. Applications close Thursday, January 27 for the 2022 Maitland Show Young Woman competition, and entrants can apply on the Maitland Show website. The 160th Maitland Show will be on from Friday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20, 2022.

