Police have released three images of a man they say could assist in a theft investigation. Police have urged the community to take a look at the photos and if they can identify the man's name, or other details about the man, they are urged to pass on the information. The theft happened at a retail store in Maitland on December 17. Information provided to police can be treated with strict confidence. Report any details at Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

