Police appeal for help after theft at East Maitland shop
MORE GALLERIES
Police have released three images of a man they say could assist in a theft investigation.
Police have urged the community to take a look at the photos and if they can identify the man's name, or other details about the man, they are urged to pass on the information.
The theft happened at a retail store in Maitland on December 17.
Information provided to police can be treated with strict confidence.
Report any details at Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
In other news:
In other news:
- Armed robbery in Morpeth leaves employee wounded
- Land values swell as buyers flock to greener pastures
- Community rallies behind Josh after horrific motorcycle accident
- Rain, wind, to make a comeback as the heat takes a break
- The way we were: Looking back as Maitland Hospital relocates
- Red Hot Summer show to proceed
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.