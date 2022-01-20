news, local-news,

An employee has been wounded after three men robbed a grocery store on Thursday morning. Police have appealed to the public for dashcam footage in the Morpeth area between 4.50am and 5.30pm. In a statement police said three men entered a grocery store on Swan Street, Morpeth, and approached the tills. The group began removing cash from the drawers before the employee, a 47-year-old man, approached the trio and challenged them. One of the men struck the employee with an unknown object. All three fled the scene a short time later in a white sedan. The injured man suffered a wound to his abdomen and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

