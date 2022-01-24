newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Raworth author has published a book that he proudly says will put readers to sleep while giving answers to some of life's big questions. The book, Daughter Talk: A deep calm meditation, is Adam Jacobs' second novel, and lies somewhere within the realm of self-help, meditation, taoism, spirituality and psychology. Written as a conversation between Mr Jacobs, and his 3-year-old daughter Aofie's future self, the book answers questions about life Aofie might have when she is older. "It's full of wisdoms which aren't necessarily meant to be taken seriously," Mr Jacobs said. In the news: "It's humour makes it accessible and very approachable, and in essence it's a tao for now type of experience." Mr Jacobs describes taoism as a spiritual way of understanding existence, which Daughter Talk draws on and goes beyond with explanations of physics and the origin of the universe. "There's a lot of people wanting to hold on to fringe ideas about what's really going on behind the scenes of society, but Daughter Talk is a chance for me to say 'you're being a bit fanciful, you're letting your imagination get away from you and there's no problem in looking at science," he said. "We're all just puppets on a string so to speak, but the power ultimately resides with you." Mr Jacobs said the book comes from the perspective of having a daughter, and from being a teacher and working with young people for 25 years. He has studied a Bachelor of Psychology at Monash University, and is a qualified councellor. Mr Jacobs said Daughter talk is a wave to be ridden. "You can pick up the wave whenever you like - pick up a page and take a little bit of it in," he said. "It's a fantastic bedside table book, it'll put you to sleep. "I'm probably the only author that I know of who would recommend their book as a sleeping pill." Mr Jacobs said the goal of his writing is to make the world a safer place for his little girl. Daughter Talk: a deep calm meditation by Adam Jacobs is available on Amazon.

