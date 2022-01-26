newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Telarah resident's involvement with more than 30 community organisations is being recognised with one of Australia's highest honours. Graham Dark has been named as an Order of Australia Medal recipient in this year's Australia Day Honours List for his service to the community through a range of organisations. Mr Dark first notably became involved in community organisations in 1982 as a Cub Scout leader with the 3rd East Maitland Scout Group, a member of the ALP East Maitland branch and a Justice of the Peace. Since then, the former councillor's service to the community has only grown with current involvement in 11 different community organisations. In the news: Mr Dark said he isn't sure who nominated him for the award, but appreciates they thought him worthy. "I stand alongside the many thousands of people who volunteer to help make our community a better place and I am proud and excited to accept this award on behalf of all who give to help others," he said. One of Mr Dark's strongest passions is fundraising for cancer research, and he is involved with the NSW Cancer Council and the Leukemia Foundation. "As a 30 year cancer survivor I have many friends who have been and are being presently treated for cancer," he said. "It is important to support all people who are not well and fundraise for ongoing research for better treatments and cures." If this didn't keep him busy enough, Mr Dark is also currently active with Rutherford/Telarah Probus Club, Hunter Region Probus Association, Great 8 APEX 40, Maitland University of the third age, Maitland Senior and Pensioners Association, Maitland Stamp Club, Maitland and District Historical Society, Maitland Regional Museum and West Maitland Centennial Lions Club. "These groups, other groups and individuals network together to provide support for local, national and international needs," Mr Dark said. "I get a great deal of satisfaction from working and socialising with fellow volunteers, "I particularly enjoy our Lions Club because it is able to assist all people and organisations, and network with others to make this happen." Mr Dark and his wife, Lyn, are foundation and charter members of West Maitland Centennial Lions Club. "I have always been motivated to assist others, especially where there is a need," Mr Dark said. Mr Dark served as a Maitland City Councillor for West Ward from 1999-2003, and as treasurer from 2000-2006. In previous years, Mr Dark has been involved with a wide range of sporting clubs, neighbourhood safety organisations, historical organisations, scout groups and schools. While his children were at school, Mr Dark would help out in the groups they were apart of, whether that meant raising money for their school, becoming a teacher at their Sunday school, coaching their soccer team, leading their scout group or running their swimming carnivals. "I have always gained a great deal of satisfaction by volunteering for community organisations that help make our communities safer, fairer, happier and cleaner," Mr Dark said. "The first time I remember volunteering was with our local church fellowship collecting cans of food for the Smith Family. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/18ea0117-26fe-43c3-b134-7edaa80bd330.jpg/r0_94_2441_1473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg