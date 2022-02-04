Pain at the fuel pump: Maitland tops the state for petrol prices

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MAITLAND motorists have been feeling pain at the petrol pump with some of the most expensive fuel in the state, according to data from the NRMA. Maitland had some of the state's highest average unleaded petrol price for the period at 185.4 cents per litre with premium fuel creeping up to $2. NRMA spokesman John Macgowan said petrol prices across regional NSW were a record high. "My data is showing Maitland has the most expensive petrol in the state ... but if I go down the list, it's not good news for anyone in the state. We are seeing record breaking highs throughout regional NSW," he said. "We find the price cycle down in Sydney where every couple of months it hits a high and a low and that has a lot to do with intense competition between the hundreds of different retailers. "Over time, we find is completely disconnected from the terminal gate price of petrol that comes into the country and goes into bowsers. In the regions, the biggest factor determining is international oil price conditions and right now, we have some really bad international conditions. "They range from geo-political uncertainty in Ukraine and Russia to the worries about US interest rate rises ... We've got a perfect storm around international oil prices." MORE NEWS: While Maitland prices have peaked, Mr Macgowan said the NRMA encouraged people to shop around for the best fuel prices around the Hunter such as in close by suburbs such as Raymond Terrace where prices are cheaper. "We really encourage people to check the FuelWatch and NRMA apps to find the best fuel prices in your area." Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/5307ab82-869f-469e-a985-49f3f15dc1db.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg