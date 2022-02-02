news, local-news,

There's no doubt about it - Carl Dimarzo is doing a fine job. The Rutherford man has become somewhat of an urban legend of late - in fact a superhero to some, for his bold move to block stationary speed camera cars booking local motorists. Whenever he has a spare few hours, Carl puts out a call on Facebook for the location of any camera cars and heads their way to park behind them and warn motorists with a sign that a speed camera is nearby. He's received plenty of applause on Facebook and cheers from passing motorists while some others take the time to stop, hand him a beer and congratulate him for his gutsy effort. In other news: "These cameras are just 100 per cent revenue raising," he said. "They're supposed to be set up in black spots - which they never are - and drivers are being hard done by." Inspector Dan Skelly of Port Stephens/Hunter Police District said Carl is not necessarily breaking the law but said there were obvious safety issues that must be taken into consideration, particularly if he is an higher speed area like an 80k zone. "He needs to be in a safe area," Insp Skelly said. He said police would also need to ensure that derogatory or profane language hasn't been used on his signage. "Police would also need to attend to check on his welfare and the welfare of the person in the camera car to make sure neither are being abused. "Police would certainly not be encouraging other people to do as this gentleman is," Insp Skelly said. Carl's quest began when COVID lockdown started and he began reading up on laws surrounding stationary speed cameras. "I joined a group called Know Your Rights and I have learnt so much about what can and can't be done in terms of fines," he said. He said police officers have tried to move him on a couple of times but he has never been fined or prosecuted. "And that's because what I am doing is totally legal." Carl has been spotted frustrating camera car operators on the New England Highway near the Trezinski Bridge at Maitland and at Green Hills and along Denton Park Drive at Aberglasslyn and McKeachie's Run. "There's often a lot of horn blowing and people saying 'good on ya mate' but I also get the occasional 'you're a wanker' yelled at me and the camera car operators have also had a go at me. "I'm not out here doing this for hours on end for fame or fortune - I just want people to slow down, do the speed limit and be aware of their rights so they're not taken for a ride by this type of revenue raising," Carl said.

