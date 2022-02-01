Wet weather comes early for the Lower Hunter Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Reach for the brollies folks - the rains are coming. The previously forecast rain has come early and is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and set in for the rest of the week. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the heaviest rainfall is predicted to come through on Wednesday with a forecast rainfall of between 10 and 25mm and chances of severe thunderstorms across Cessnock and Maitland. In the news: The forecast temperature is for a top of 27 degrees coupled with strong south easterly wind from the coast. The storms are expected to clear giving way to light rain on Thursday with a 60% chance of light showers throughout the day. Temperatures Thursday are expected to stay between 23 and 25 degrees during the day and 15 to 16 degrees overnight. Wind speeds are expected to start to slow down from Thursday, maintaining a cool, fresh south easterly. The showers are expected to calm on Friday with partly cloudy weather and a chance of light showers across Maitland and Cessnock. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid twenties. This weather pattern is expected to continue throughout the week, with temperatures between 23 and 25 degrees forecast for the day and 15 to 16 degrees overnight. Chances of light showers are spread throughout the week with up to 5mm of rainfall expected daily throughout Maitland and Cessnock. The south easterly breeze is expected to stay however it won't be as strong as it was earlier in the week. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163574784/e4f47ad6-7f0e-4f9a-ab78-bfcdc1bda611.jpg/r2_74_1510_926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg