The Hunter's own 'flying nun' makes turning 90 look easy

She's the nun who could be seen riding her motorbike around the Hunter well into her 70s, and Sister Mary Cabrini's daring escapades don't stop there, she climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 70, took a helicopter ride at 75 and went up in a hot air balloon at 76.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
