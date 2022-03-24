The Maitland Mercury
What's on around Maitland this weekend

By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 24 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:47pm
SWIM FOR FREE: As part of Maitland Seniors Festival, Maitland Aquatic Centre will offer free entry and free aqua fitness classes to seniors from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, April 3.

Changing Colours

