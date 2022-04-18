The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Whats on

Maitland, East Maitland and Morpeth Anzac Day services 2022

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 18 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARCH: Maitland's Anzac Day morning service march in 2018. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

The biggest Anzac Day crowds since before the pandemic began will be gathering across Maitland on Monday, April 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.