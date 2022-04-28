Chisholm's Aimee Harper has earned her place on the NSW artistic gymnastics team, achieving second all round champion at state, and will now head to the Australian championships in May.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
