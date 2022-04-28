The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Success for Aimee Harper at state gymnastics championships

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 28 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPION: Aimee Harper is off to the Australian national gymnastics championships. Picture: Supplied.

Chisholm's Aimee Harper has earned her place on the NSW artistic gymnastics team, achieving second all round champion at state, and will now head to the Australian championships in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.