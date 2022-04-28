The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Labor has pledged to grant Maitland Hospital's MRI a full Medicare licence

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 28 2022 - 6:52am, first published 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL FOR ACTION: Trevor Lynch, chair of Maitland Local Health Committee and Gordon Gorton, community representative pictured outside Maitland Hospital. Picture: Marina Neil.

After more than a year of campaigning, the pleas from Maitland's community-run local health committee are being answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.