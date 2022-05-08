The Maitland Mercury
Maitland showcased on Museums & Galleries of NSW's new website 'Storyplace'

By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 8 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:30pm
OUR PLACES: Maitland's gaol, library, regional art gallery and Morpeth Museum are featured on the Musem & Galleries of NSW's new website. Pictures: storyplace.org.au

Digital versions of significant works from Maitland galleries, museums and libraries are heavily showcased on Storyplace, a new website by Museums & Galleries of NSW.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

