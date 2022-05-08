Digital versions of significant works from Maitland galleries, museums and libraries are heavily showcased on Storyplace, a new website by Museums & Galleries of NSW.
The new website, which launched on Thursday, May 5, has been developed to tell important stories from regional New South Wales.
Maitland City Council received funding in 2021 to digitise the collections of museums and galleries in the region, and a digital hub was established at Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
The digitisation facilities were shared by Maitland Libraries, Maitland Gaol, Morpeth Museum and the old Maitland Hospital.
Nine local governments were funded by the NSW Government's Regional Cultural Fund to digitise their region's significant artworks, museum objects and archives.
Storyplace launched on Thursday, May 5 to tell historical and important stories from all over regional New South Wales.
The site was designed to be a living and evolving archive.
Brett Adlington, CEO of Museums & Galleries of NSW said that launching storyplace has been a long but rewarding journey.
"The website provides a long-awaited online platform to help promote the importance and value of regional collections," he said.
"It has, and will continue to assist the regional museum and gallery sector to progress some important collection care issues such as digital preservation and collection documentation."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
