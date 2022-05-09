Undefeated leaders Broadmeadow showed they will be even harder to beat in NPLW Northern NSW as they unleashed new signing Rhali Dobson in round seven on Friday night while Maitland regained second place with a resounding victory on Sunday.
Dobson, who played for Newcastle Jets then Melbourne City in W-League, had immediate impact to set up all three goals as Magic beat Newcastle Olympic 3-1 at Magic Park. The 30-year-old returned to NNSW Football women's top-flight competition after not playing in the league last year.
Playing in midfield, she crossed into the box for Lucy Kell to finish from close range in the 52nd then delivered two pinpoint long balls for left-sided attacker Lucy Jerram to score in the 54th and 70th.
Olympic had made it 2-1 in the 65th when Jade McAtamney scored with a free kick from the edge of the area.
Magic, who rose to 18 points on top of the table, were without injured hard-working midfielder Nadja Squires and played the final 20 minutes reduced to 10 players after Maggie Quinn was red-carded for what was deemed a dangerous challenge.
Six-placed Olympic (6) will be desperate for points when they face third-placed Warners Bay (13) in a rescheduled clash at Speers Point on Tuesday night.
Adamstown (7) scored two late goals - in the 84th then 89th - to draw 4-4 in an arm wrestle with the Panthers at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Earlier on Saturday, Charlestown scored in both halves through Jess Terry then Courtney Anderson to beat Mid Coast (0) 2-0 at Lisle Carr Oval and improve to nine points and fourth place.
Maitland (15) bounced back from their first loss of the season in dominant fashion with an 11-0 victory over last-placed New Lambton at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
Points: Broadmeadow 18, Maitland 15, Warners Bay 13, Azzurri 9, Adamstown 7, Olympic 6, Mid Coast 0, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
