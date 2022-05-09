The Maitland Mercury
Traffic

Changed overnight conditions on Hexham Bridge from Tuesday, May 10

Updated May 9 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
The bridge will have one lane operating during the working hours, 8pm to 5am Sundays to Thursdays.

Motorists heading north over the next couple of months should be aware of changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Hexham.

