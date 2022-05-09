The Maitland Mercury
Federal Election

Brooke Vitnell, Liberal candidate for Paterson, has pledged $1m to combat crime

By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:39am, first published 1:38am
CRIME DETERRENT: President of NSW Neighbourhood Watch Cr Bill Hackney, Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell and Federal Attorney-General senator Michaelia Cash at Raymond Terrace Police Station for the launch of the campaign.

Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell has announced a $1 million grant for crime deterrent measures in Maitland, Rutherford, Kurri Kurri and Port Stephens, if the Morrison government is re-elected.

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

