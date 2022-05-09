Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell has announced a $1 million grant for crime deterrent measures in Maitland, Rutherford, Kurri Kurri and Port Stephens, if the Morrison government is re-elected.
The grant would be used to increase the amount of CCTV across areas of concern and to create a plan to combat anti-social behaviour.
While making the announcement, Ms Vitnell said the Morrison government had responded to her crime crackdown campaign.
"This is what effective advocacy and standing up for your community looks like," Ms Vitnell said.
"These are tangible results and I'm pleased that I took a leadership role on this issue.
"While campaigning I have been approached by residents that are concerned about an increase in local crime.
"They told me they were worried about break-ins, property damage, stolen and burnt-out vehicles and incidents of theft."
Ms Vitnell said she looks forward to working alongside the NSW Police and Port Stephens, Maitland City and Cessnock councils to determine where the funds would be best distributed.
"And I welcome a similar role working with organisations that provide early intervention programs for at risk youth. I believe mental health supports also play a huge role in directing teenagers away from a life of crime," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
