Former St Joseph's College Lochinvar student turned The Voice contestant, Finnian Johnson, will perform at Rutherford Hotel on Friday (May 13) night.
Johnson - who grew up in Cessnock - was a regular performer around the Hunter. He stole the show during his audition for The Voice turning the chairs of judges Rita Ora and Jess Mauboy. Other judges Keith Urban and Guy Sebastian had full teams at the time Johnson took to the stage.
He has made it to the top six of Team Jess and will sing for a place in the semis in this Sunday's episode.
After the sudden death of his mother, Michelle Page-Johnson in 2018, Johnson's older sister Erin, helped guide him through his last years of school at St Joseph's and into university.
Last year Johnson returned to gigging and hopes The Voice will open new doors for his career.
