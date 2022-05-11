The Maitland Mercury
The Voice star Finnian Johnson will play at The Rutherford Hotel on Friday night

Updated May 11 2022 - 5:00am, first published 2:49am
THE VOICE: Finnian Johnson, who has been captivating on The Voice this season, will perform at Rutherford Hotel on Friday night.

Former St Joseph's College Lochinvar student turned The Voice contestant, Finnian Johnson, will perform at Rutherford Hotel on Friday (May 13) night.

