Maitland Pony Club (MPC) were joined by their peers from across the river, Hinton Wallalong Pony Club on Sunday for their first rally day since February.
The clubs celebrated the clear skies and dry grounds with a strong focus on jumping, in preparation for Paterson River Pony Club's ribbon day in June.
Hinton Wallalong's grounds are still too wet to use, and Maitland's grounds have only just become dry enough after two months being too wet.
MPC secretary Kiara Thom said there were about 30 riders at the rally day.
"About 30 per cent of our members have been members for the past few years, and a lot are new," she said.
Thom said she has definitely noticed improvement in the long term members.
"They all started on the lead or just walking or trotting, and now we're seeing them get to that next level," she said.
Many of the horses hadn't been ridden much in recent months due to the wet weather, and some of them had the cheeky attitude to prove it.
Maitland Pony Club has about 30 riding members for 2022, which is up from a few years ago.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
