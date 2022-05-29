Macquarie field goal ends Maitland Pickers' winning streak

A Kerrod Holland field goal has ended Maitland's unbeaten start to the season with the Pickers losing 20-21 to Macquarie Scorpions at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday.
The Pickers fought back from an 18-6 deficit at half-time to lead 20-18 before they conceded a penalty goal to bring the scores to 20-all with nine minutes to go.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry was disappointed in his side's lack of game awareness to allow Holland time and space to slot home the winning field goal from 30 metres out to seal the win.
"We got back to 20-18, scored two nice tries and we were in a position where we should have won that game," Lantry said.
"We gave up a penalty to level up the scores and then showed a lack of attention to detail. We gave a play-four penalty away, marched them down the field and Macquarie get a shot at field goal 30 metres out under no pressure.
"That was the part I was most disappointed in, the lack of game awareness at that stage. We didn't identify the fact there would be a chance of a field goal and that we didn't go and apply any pressure was a bit disappointing at the end."
It was just the Pickers' third loss in the past three seasons. Maitland lost by two points to Glebe in the 2020 President's Cup winning campaign and by two points to Cessnock in round three last season before taking out the minor premiership in the COVID-cut season.
"You are always going to lose a game, it is too hard to go through a season undefeated," Lantry said.
"The one thing it does stop is the constant conversation of 'who is going to beat Maitland? When are you going to beat Maitland?'
"The pressure of that element now completely goes from our footy team. It's now just focusing on week to week.
"I recall being beaten by Cessnock in round three last year was the best thing for us. It took the pressure away, the expectation away.
"We were still the hunted but not to the point we are this year in that teams are saying 'we are coming up for the unbeaten side'. Every side gets up for Maitland."
Lantry said he had expected a tough game and gave full credit to Macquarie for prevailing in what was a real dogfight in difficult conditions.
"Macquarie's supporters, players basically celebrated in a manner that you would have thought they had won the comp. We take that as a massive compliment as it shows what it takes to beat our footy team," he said.
Lantry said front-rower James Taylor was the Pickers' best continuing his strong start to the season.
"He played really well, he got through a lot of minutes and played probably best game of the year," he said.
James Bradley, Brock Lamb and Reid Alchin all crossed for tries. Lamb kicked three conversions and a penalty goal.
Maitland was missing regular fullback Daniel Langbridge, backrowers Faitotoa Faitotoa and Cal Burgess and utility Harrison Spruce.
Burgess who played Jersey Flegg with the Knights is the only player who will be available for possible inclusion next week, Langbridge had surgery on an injured ankle and will not be back until round 15 or 16, Faitotoa is three to four weeks away and Spruce is looking to return against The Entrance in three weeks time.
Lantry said the players who stepped into the team Ethan Edwards, Will Niewenhuise and Harry Whitfield got exposed to quality opposition and handled the situation well.
The Pickers host Central Newcastle at Maitland Sportsground next Saturday and expected another tough encounter after the Butcher Boys lost 38-22 at Cessnock.
"You do spend a bit of time on the opposition, I think this week will be about us responding to the loss," Lantry said.
In other grades, a depleted reserve grade team lost 38-0 and the under-19s had a 14-12 win.
Pickers beat Cessnock 30-0 in Ladies League Tag and in Open Grade Woodberry forfeited to Maitland.
The under-17s lost 38-0 after playing most of the second-half one man down.
