Macquarie field goal ends Maitland Pickers' winning streak

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 29 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:00am
James Taylor was Maitland's best in their 20-21 loss to Macquarie Scorpions. Picture: Amanda Hafey

A Kerrod Holland field goal has ended Maitland's unbeaten start to the season with the Pickers losing 20-21 to Macquarie Scorpions at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday.

