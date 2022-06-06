Mutual Bank spreads warmth with Winter appeal

The Mutual Bank is partnering with local charities to help make the lives of families facing a bleak winter a little easier.
Winter can be a tough time for many families with the cold weather leading to increased utility and food bills putting extra pressure on finances.
Advertisement
The Mutual Bank branches at East Maitland, Maitland and Rutherford will be collecting items to donate to Carrie's Place and Maitland Neighbourhood Centre.
In other news:
"For people sleeping rough it is a particularly tough time and a donation of warm clothing or food items which can be easily heated are truly appreciated," said Sarah Adams, Manager of the Maitland Neighbourhood Centre.
The Mutual Bank's CEO Geoff Seccombe said he was pleased his team had started the initiative and hoped the community would get behind the Winter Appeal.
The Mutual Bank's Maitland Business Banking Manager Errol Russell said no donation was too small.
"We hope that the community will get behind the appeal by dropping even just one extra item into their shopping trolley with the thought it will help ease someone else's plight," he said.
Suggested donations include:
. Non perishable food items such as two-minute noodles, ring-pull soups, spaghetti and baked beans, Milo, coffee, sugar, and longlife milk;
. Personal hygiene products - soap, shampoo, sanitary products.
. Beanies, scarves and warm socks.
The local branches, located at 110 George Street East Maitland, 417 High Street Maitland and Shop 1, Rutherford Marketplace Rutherford are open six days a week: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 12pm.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.