The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Featured News

Magpies and Magic do battle twice in six days in catch-up games

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:20am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Chelsea Greguric scored the equaliser in Maitland's 1-all draw with Charleston Azzurri on Saturday

The Maitland Magpies host Broadmeadow Magic under lights on Wednesday night in the first of two catch-up games between the two teams in six days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Featured News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.