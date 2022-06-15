Maitland Heritage Fest is back for its second year this Saturday and Sunday at the Church Street precinct, promising two days full of history, good food and music.
Attendees can learn about their family history, play some vintage games or take a walking tour of Maitland's beautiful heritage buildings.
Advertisement
Organising committee member Janece McDonald said there will be something for everyone over the weekend, with the day-time fun happening from 10am to 3pm both days.
"There's a lot of activities that will be spread over the St Mary's Church grounds, St Mary's hall, CWA hall, the guide hall and Brough and Grossmann houses, all in that Church Street precinct," Dr McDonald said.
In the news:
"In each of the halls we've got different activities from historical displays to leather making, to puppetry workshops to slideshows, the guides are doing butter making demonstrations, the CWA are doing damper making demonstrations and then outside into the main grounds we've got 1800s vintage games by Sanjex and the penny farthing."
Dr McDonald is most looking forward to the vintage games, and said they're something not to be missed.
There's lots more on the program with performances by City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, City of Maitland Brass Band, Sing Australia, Mai Wel Musicians Group and City of Maitland Choir.
An organ recital, fly-over by the historical Tiger Moth plane, clothing museum display and spinning and weaving displays round out the jam-packed program.
Festival-goers should start off their day at the main entrance to the St Mary's grounds, where they can grab a program from the information stall.
There will be plenty of opportunities to sit down with a local historian and pick their brain about Maitland, or even to learn some family history.
Dr McDonald said the whole organising group are excited for the festival to go ahead.
"I'm just so proud of the Maitland community, it's pulling together so well," she said.
For the organisers, Heritage Fest is an opportunity to make Maitland's history accessible to everybody.
"Maitland has an amazing history going back right from our Indigenous people through to the present, and tomorrow will be history the day after so we've got to bring it up to the present and bring all the citizens of Maitland together to appreciate what we do have here," Dr McDonald said.
One of the highlights of the weekend will be Saturday night's historic piano recital at Sun Street Studios, performed by Hunter pianist Erin Sweetman.
Ms Sweetman is returning to Heritage Fest for 2022, performing the 19th century Mina Waltz by Senor Lardelli as well as a repertoire that will appeal to all listeners with classics like Debussy's Clair De Lune.
Advertisement
Maitland composer Russell Thornton has composed a special new piece called Steam Motion just for Heritage Fest, which will be performed for the first time at the recital.
Ms Sweetman said she enjoys performing at Maitland Heritage Fest, especially because of the city's rich heritage.
"When I was asked to perform last year I was really struck by how passionate the committee was to carry on the rich heritage in Maitland, and allowing people opportunities to learn more about it as well," she said.
Ms Sweetman will be performing on a Kawaii concert grand piano, and there will be a selection of heritage pianos there for viewers to take a good look at.
Poet Bill Carney will be compering the night alongside Heather McLaren.
For tickets to the piano recital or to view the whole Maitland Heritage Fest program, visit their website maitlandheritagefest.org.au.
Advertisement
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.