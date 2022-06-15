The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Heritage Fest 2022 will go ahead this weekend, June 18 and 19.

CC
By Chloe Coleman
June 15 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR RICH PAST: Heritage Fest organising committee members Janece McDonald and Joey Thelander, anglican parish member Margaret Richardson and parish priest reverend Sarah Dulley at St Marys, Maitland. Picture: Marina Neil.

Maitland Heritage Fest is back for its second year this Saturday and Sunday at the Church Street precinct, promising two days full of history, good food and music.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.