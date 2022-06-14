One has competed on the world's stage, one is on a national team and one has quickly climbed the ranks in the community; Thornton's Telfer siblings are a force to be reckoned with.
Twins Elke and Makye are school captain (Makye) and vice captain (Elke) at Maitland Grossmann High School, and the 18-year-olds are both already accomplished sportspeople; Elke in cheer and Makye in softball.
Their older sister, 22-year-old Kiarni is a success in her own right, becoming president of Green Hills Rotary Club at just 21-years-old.
Their mother, Kristen, said her and her husband Drew are very proud of their children's accomplishments
"They're very supportive of each other and very humble, so that makes us proud as parents," she said.
In May, Elke was part of East Coast All Star's cheer team who made it to the world championships in Florida.
After winning at the national level lat year, the team won a bid to compete at the world championships and ended up taking home bronze; the first gym from New South Wales to do so.
Ms Telfer said Elke has been dancing since she was three-years-old, and has been doing cheer since she was six.
"Worlds is every little chearleader's dream," she said.
"They placed there, and there were 25 teams in the competition from various countries from around the world.
"They did extremely well."
Like Elke, Makye is also juggling the HSC, leadership responsibilities and sporting commitments.
He is currently on the Australian performance squad for softball, and will play one more national tournament before hopefully being selected for the under 19s Australian side next year.
That side will play in the 2023 world titles, with the country yet to be announced.
The trio's dad, Drew, was also involved in representative softball when he was Makye's age.
"I guess that's where Makye gets his softball genes from, because they're definitely not from me," Ms Telfer said.
Elke and Makye's older sister, Kiarni set the bar high for her siblings.
She was a senior prefect when she was at Maitland Grossmann High School, and recently became president of Green Hills Rotary Club.
Kiarni first became interested in rotary when she was in year 11.
Rotary came to her school to talk about an alternative to schoolies trip where they would have the opportunity to build a dental clinic in Papua New Guinea.
She went on the trip, loved it, came home, signed up and has been a member of rotary ever since.
Ms Telfer said Kiarni supplied care packages for pregnant women and new mothers in Papua New Guinea.
"She just likes to give back to our local community and rotary's a club that absolutely do that," she said.
Rotary is turning into a family affair, with Elke and Makye helping Kiarni out with fundraising.
"I'm highly expecting we will become a whole rotary family," Ms Telfer said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
