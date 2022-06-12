Maitland opens, U-17s and U-15s chasing top 10 finishes at state netball titles

Maitland's three teams are chasing top 10 finishes on the final day of the State Senior Netball championships on Monday.
The men finished a day earlier and Kurri Kurri Blue went unbeaten in their 12 games to earn promotion to Men's Champions Division next year.
Maitland's Opens team start the final day of competition with a strong chance of a top 10 finish in the elite Champions Division.
They has a seven win, six loss record finishing day two on Sunday with a thrilling 14-13 win over hosts Campbelltown District to see out the day.
Their program begins in a match-up against relegation threatened Hastings Valley at 8.30am. It is followed by tougher games against fifth-placed Hawkesbury City and then fourth-placed Hills District.
They the play Illawarra District (16th) and the so far unbeaten Liverpool City (1st) before finishing the tournament against Bankstown City (13th).
Newcastle are second in Champions Division with 12 wins and a loss.
Kurri Kurri are 18th of 26 teams in Opens Division 2 with 10 points and a record of five wins and eight losses.
On the final day they play Coonabarabran (26th), Dubbo (12th), Glen Innes (20th), Goulburn District (17th), Great Lakes (9th) and Inner West (8th).
In Men's Division 2 Kurri Kurri Blue went undefeated in 12 games including a 25-9 win against Kurri Kurri Red on Sunday. Kurri Kurri Red finished fifth with four wins and eight losses.
Maitland has had a tremendous start in their first year of Under-17 Champions sitting in 12th equal of 11 points with 11th placed Newcastle.
Maitland has five wins and a draw from their 13 games. Their run home on Monday starts with Gosford (14th), followed by Hills District (7th), Illawarra District (20th), Ku-Ring-Gai (5th) and Baulkham Hills Shire (2nd).
In Under-17 Division 2, Cessnock and Kurri Kurri are neck and neck sitting sixth and seventh respectively.
Cessnock have 16 points with a record of eight wins and five losses. Kurri Kurri had 15 points from seven wins, five losses and a draw. The two teams meet tomorrow in a showdown which could decide tournament bragging rights.
On Monday. Cessnock play Hawkesbury City (12th), Kiama (11th), Kurri Kurri, Lakeside (8th), Lismore & District (16th) and Nambucca Valley (4th).
Kurri Kurri play Blue Mountains (5th), Callaghan District (10th), Cessnock, Charlestown (13th), Coffs Harbour (2nd) and Dubbo (19th).
In Under-15 Division 2, Maitland is fifth on 17 points going into the final day with a record of eight wins, five losses and a draw, including a 20-10 win against Coalfields rival Cessnock.
Cessnock is also performing well in ninth spot with 14 points and a record of seven wins and six losses.
Maitland won five of six games on Sunday and will face Orange (4th), Mudgee (8th), Lismore & District (16th), Hills District (1st), Hastings Valley (2nd) and Coffs Harbour (15th).
Cessnock play Callaghan District (10th), Bathurst (17th), Wagga Wagga (7th), Orange (4th) and Mudgee (8th) on Monday.
Kurri Kurri are sixth in Under-15s Division 4 with 11 points from five wins, six losses and a draw.
On Monday they play Narrandera (3rd), Parkes & District (9th), Sapphire Coast (8th), West Wyalong (7th), Woolgoolga (4th) and Young & District (10th)
