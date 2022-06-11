The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies emphatic 5-1 Australia Cup winners against Weston Bears

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 11 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:30pm
Maitland fans and players celebrate after Sean Pratt's goal in the Magpies' 5-1 Australia Cup win against the Weston Bears. Picture: A Nobody from Newy

The Maitland Magpies will host Broadmeadow Magic in round 7 for a place in the Australia Cup round of 32 after an emphatic 5-1 win against the Weston Bears at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

