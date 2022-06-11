Coalfields teams off to strong start at State Senior Netball championships

The Coalfields teams have made a great start to the Senior State Netball Championships in Sydney with the Maitland opens team mid-table in the elite Championship division and Kurri Kurri Blue undefeated after eight games in Men's Division 2.
Maitland's Opens Championship team are on eight points sitting 10th of 20 with four wins and four losses as the Netball Senior State Championships enter day two of the tournament.
In a great start, Newcastle are second on 14 points with seven wins and a loss. They are two points behind Liverpool City who are unbeaten on 16 points from their eight games.
In Opens Division 2, Kurri Kurri have two wins and six losses to sit 19th of 26.
Kurri Kurri Blue are undefeated after eight games to lead Men's Division 2, with Kurri Kurri Blue fifth with three wins and four losses to date.
In 17s Champions, Maitland are in 14th spot in their first year after promotion with three wins and five losses ahead of both Gosford (two wins, two draws, four losses) and Newcastle who have two wins including a 16-8 victory over Maitland, a draw and five losses.
In 17s Division 2, Cessnock are fifth with six wins and two losses from their eight games and Kurri Kurri are eighth with four wins, three losses and a draw.
Maitland are fifth on 11 points in Under-15s Division 2 with five wins, two losses and a draw, while Cessnock sit eighth, on the table of 19 teams, with five wins and four losses from their eight games to date including a 19-5 win against Queanbeyan first thing on Sunday.
Maitland defeated Hawkesbury City 23-8 and Dubbo 24-7 in their first games on Sunday.
