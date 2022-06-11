The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Featured News
Photos

Coalfields teams off to strong start at State Senior Netball championships

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 12 2022 - 1:05am, first published June 11 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coalfields teams have made a great start to the Senior State Netball Championships in Sydney with the Maitland opens team mid-table in the elite Championship division and Kurri Kurri Blue undefeated after eight games in Men's Division 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Featured News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.