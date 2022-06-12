Scamwatch: Spot a romance scam with this handy trick

Consumers looking to bag a bargain during the online 'Click Frenzy' sales are being urged to use caution and buy from reputable outlets.

Click Frenzy is an e-commerce outlet that offers sales events throughout the year. Some scammers have aimed to capitalise on the sale events buy luring buyers to their own fake websites.

Scammers use the latest technology to set up fake retailer websites that look like genuine online retail stores.

They may use sophisticated designs and layouts, possibly stolen logos, and even a '.com.au' domain name and stolen Australian Business Number (ABN).

Many of these websites offer luxury items such as popular brands of clothing, jewellery and electronics at very low prices. Sometimes you will receive the item you paid for but they will be fake, other times you will receive nothing at all.

The biggest tip-off that a retail website is a scam is the method of payment. Scammers will often ask you to pay using a money order, pre-loaded money card, or wire transfer, but if you send your money this way, it's unlikely you will see it again or receive your purchased item.

A newer version of online shopping scams involves the use of social media platforms to set up fake online stores. They open the store for a short time, often selling fake branded clothing or jewellery. After making a number of sales, the stores disappear.

They also use social media to advertise their fake website, so do not trust a site just because you have seen it advertised or shared on social media.