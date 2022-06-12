Three of Maitland's best have been included in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Road safety advocate Michelle Davis, former returning officer Kevin Short and former councillor Ray Fairweather have all been awarded an Order of Australia Medal.
All three recipients were surprised to be recognised in this way, emphasising that they didn't seek accolades, they only wanted to make a difference in the community.
Mrs Davis, who was recognised for her road safety advocacy, actually thought it was a scam when she got the phone call.
"I feel very honoured, but there are other people who are much more deserving. I haven't done anything that's amazing, not like some people have, but obviously there are people out there who think I have," she said.
She co-founded RoadWhyz and Hope - Helping Other Parents Exist - in 2007 after her two sons Brandon and Mathew were killed in a car accident in Morpeth.
"The accolade comes in the month of Mathew's birthday, which is super special. I've created a legacy for these boys and others who have gone that way and it could have been avoided," she said.
"I am pleased to be able to do something to help make teenagers aware of what happens when you make a bad choice.
"I think that the boys would be proud that I was able to pick myself up and bring something positive out of this.
"Last week a young boy said to me 'you're the bravest person I know' and I said to him, well, you don't want your mother to have to be this brave".
Mrs Davis said her journey since their death had been tough but she was grateful she could play a role in preventing further tragedies.
"Iv'e shown my daughter that you can pick yourself up and move forward - and it's hard, I'm not going to lie, but as time goes by it does get a little bit easier," she said.
"I'm super passionate about road safety and making sure that all young people realise what's going to happen to them if they make a bad choice."
"When I first started road safety I said to my husband I feel like I have found a purpose - before that I just couldn't understand why.
"i can control how I deal with it - every young person needs to get it, to feel it from the paramedics and the police and from me.
"Road safety is my first priority."
Mrs Davis said the road safety program helped to show young people how one choice could have a lasting impact on a lot of people - including the emergency services.
"We try to show them the ripple effect of what happens if you make a bad choice. I share my heart with them and I ask them to go home and ask themselves what would their family do if they didn't come home."
Mr Fairweather thoroughly enjoyed serving on Maitland council for 35 years, including one year as the mayor.
He is the city's longest serving councillor and during his time in the job he fought for a wide range of projects.
"It has never been about me, I have a great love for Maitland and I like to see things improving all the time. I've had some disappointments along the way but I can drive around now and I can say I was able to get this and that for this area," he said.
"There have been people who have an OAM who have said to me Ray, why don't you have one?.
"It's not something I've gone looking for but it is nice to be recognised."
The need to replace an inadequate wooden bridge was a trigger point for Mr Fairweather that enticed him to become a councillor.
"One of my first projects as a councillor was to get rid of that little wooden bridge and get a decent bridge in there," he said.
"It triggered my interest in getting things done for Maitland and I really enjoyed being on council."
One of the highlights of his time as an east ward councillor was his ability to secure support for a range of community projects.
Council's sale of Maitland Abattoirs, on Aberglasslyn Road, saw Mr Fairweather pen a list of projects that should be funded with that money - about $2 million.
At a council meeting he put forward that $750,000 be spent on a new senior citizens hall, $400,000 on a community hall at Thornton, $250,000 on an amenities building at Fieldsend Oval in Metford and another $250,000 for one at Chapman Oval in Rutherford.
He received support from all of his fellow councillors and those projects became a reality.
Walka Water Works became Mr Fairweather's most significant project and he served as Chairman of the Walka Water Works Trust for 14 years.
"I could see that Maitland as a city needed something like Walka Water Works and we managed to improve it," he said.
Mr Fairweather retired from council when he was 80.
He also spent 30 years working for the NSW Department of Corrective Services and when he retired in 1987 he was the Deputy Superintendent of Maitland Gaol.
He has devoted time to a range of groups over the years and was an avid tennis player but now prefers the occasional game of golf.
Even though he is now 90-years-old, he continues to stay informed and is often writing submissions and opinion pieces.
Mr Short has always had a strong love for Maitland and enjoys being involved in the community.
His long list of community involvement includes Maitland District Hockey Club, Maitland Hockey Turf Association, Maitland Hockey Centre, Maitland and District Historical Society, the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle, Saint Peter's Anglican Church, Maitland District Christian Education Association and lodge Wallis Plains No. 4 Maitland Freemasons.
He has been the president of Maitland and District Historical Society since 2018 and the coordinator at Maitland Hockey Centre since 2004.
He has held various positions with the other groups over the years.
"I've very flattered to have been recognised, it's very humbling," he said.
"I do the things I do not for reward but because I enjoy the things I do.
"The most satisfying thing I've done is probably being involved in the construction of the hockey centre - there was a lot of political agitation and a lot of hard work involved with that.
"But I'm one of many people who have been involved in that - and that applies to everything I have done."
Mr Short worked as a returning officer and played an important role in many elections.
He has been playing hockey for over 60 years and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.
"I believe that the job I had was a professional and responsible job. I guess I allocate energy to what I enjoy," he said.
Mr Short noted receiving an OAM during the year of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was very special.
"It's a historic coincidence. I'm just an ordinary bloke who does things that he enjoys," he said.
When asked why he had chosen to be involved with so many different groups, Mr Short said it was about building a sense of community.
"I think people should be a part of the community where they live, they should get to know the people in their neighbourhood," he said.
"There are plenty of people out there who do lots of wonderful things."
