How a kid from Greta cost the Newcastle Knights a victory against Canberra Raiders

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:35am
A TRY by former Greta-Branxton Colts and Knights junior Hudson Young condemned Newcastle to a heart-breaking 20-18 loss to the Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

