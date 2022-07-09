The Maitland Mercury
Photos

Amazing rescue effort leads 20 stranded horses at Millers Forest to safety

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 10 2022 - 1:08am, first published July 9 2022 - 11:48pm
Some of the 20 horses led to safety through flood waters at Millers Forest on Saturday.

An amazing rescue effort at Millers Forest on Saturday has led more than 20 stranded horses through flood waters on a three kilometre trek to safety.

