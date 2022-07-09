Gillieston Heights remains cut off as roads across Maitland are closed by floods

Gillieston Heights remains cut off on Saturday morning with Cessnock Road closed by flood waters on either side of the community.
Police, SES and traffic control are in place to ensure no one risks crossing through flood waters.
Maitland City Council has asked motorists to avoid road travel unless absolutely necessary.
There was a sense of relief across the community as the SES, council and the fire brigade were able halt the overnight (Friday) threat of flooding due to problems with levee system south of Maitland at Cultivation Road (Showground area).
The Hunter SES advised they and the Maitland City Council will continue to closely monitor the levee system.
However, in improving sign the flood warning at Singleton, Maitland and Raymond Terrace was reduced to moderate.
In a situation update this morning Maitland City Council said the SES will continue supporting isolated residents of Gillieston Heights by ferrying supplies and people across during daylight hours.
"We're not anticipating any change to the situation in Gillieston Heights until the river level falls further," the update said.
"Dozens of road closures remain in place throughout Maitland. We'll keep you informed as to when water recedes enough for us to begin reopening roads. For now, please avoid travel unless it's absolutely necessary.
"The evacuation centre at East Maitland Bowling Club is operating remotely and on standby for people impacted by floods who are unable to get home or with nowhere else to go. Please call 0436 916 081 if you need assistance.
"Gillieston Heights Community Hub remains a refuge for isolated residents in that area."
In other news:
More than 60 streets, local roads and highways under water in the Maitland area according to an update by the Maitland City Council at 9.19am on Saturday.
The Belmore Bridge remains open and access to the city centre is still available through a limited number of streets.
Maitland City Council is advising motorists of an alternate route from east to west of the city due to the closure of the New England Highway.
With large sections of the New England Highway (NEH) currently closed due to flooding, traffic is being diverted either over Belmore Bridge or out through the Hunter Expressway.
Council wants to remind people (especially those travelling east from Rutherford) that you can't go through Central Maitland and come back out on the highway. The NEH is closed up until Melbourne Street.
Oakhampton Road, Oakhampton has reopened between Heath Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street and water is reported over the road but motorists are advised to drive cautiously along Campbells Road, Maitland Vale, Grant Street, Maitland and Glenarvon Road, Lorn
The following remain closed due to water over road:
Alnick Road, Millers Forest
Anambah Road, Gosforth
Anne Street, East Maitland
Athel D'Ombrain Drive, Maitland (from Railway Street to Bent Street)
Bent Street, Maitland closed
Bourke Street, Maitland
Brisbane Fields Road, Morpeth
Brisbane Street, East Maitland between Melbourne and Banks Streets.
Brush Farm Road, Raworth
Bungaree Street, Telarah
Cessnock Road is closed at both ends, isolating Gillieston Heights. Police, SES and traffic control are in place.
Cultivation Road, South Maitland
Devonshire Street, Maitland (between Grant St and Abbot St)
Dickenson Road, Melville
Duckenfield Road, Berry Park
Eales Road, Berry Park
Elgin Street, Maitland (at the roundabout into Athel D'Ombrain Drive)
Fitzroy Street, East Maitland
Grant Street, Maitland
Gullivers Lane, Louth Park
High Street, Maitland from Wallis Creek Bridge to car dealerships
Hinton Road, Phoenix Park between Phoenix Park Road and the Hinton bridge.
Junction Street, Telarah
Ken Tubman Drive, Maitland between the lights at High Street and the intersection of Ken Tubman Drive with St Andrews Street due to water over the road. Note, that the Belmore Bridge is still accessible.
Lawlers Road, Phoenix Park at the Phoenix Park Road end
Lee Street, Maitland (at intersection with Nicholson Street)
Louth Park Road, intersection with Trappaud Road, Louth Park
Louth Park Road, Louth Park closed from Reflection Drive to Gullivers Road
Luskintyre Road, Luskintyre between the Luskintyre Bridge and approximately 200m from the Windemere Road intersection
Maitland Vale Road, Lambs Valley near the Luskintyre Road intersection
Maitland Vale Road, Rosebrook (near Maitland Vale/Luksintyre RFS)
Martins Wharf Road, Millers Forest
Mcfarlanes Road, Morpeth
Melbourne Street, East Maitland (at the railway pass, between Brisbane and Adam Street)
Melbourne Street, East Maitland (between Brisbane and Flinders Street)
Melville Ford Bridge
Metford Road is closed in two locations (between Raymond Terrace Road roundabout and Maize Street and beneath the rail bridge between the roundabout and Fieldsend Street).
Morpeth Road, Raworth (near Linuwel School) closed
Morpeth Bridge closed
Mount Dee Road at Junction Street, Telarah
Nalley's Creek Road, Millers Forest
New England Highway closed between Melbourne Street and old hospital roundabout with detours in place.
Park Street, Maitland (corner of Park and Elgin Street)
Paterson Road closed, from the Dunmore Bridge in Woodville to Lang Drive
Pender Road, South Maitland
Phoenix Park Road, Phoenix Park, between Morpeth Bridge and Hunter Street, Largs
Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (access still possible via Flat Road and Melbourne Street)
Pywells Road, Luskintyre
Railway Parade, Telarah
Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland closed (at 3 Mile Gully between Harvest Road and Metford Road) and before the roundabout with detours in place before Tenambit Street, East Maitland
Raymond Terrace Road closed, from McFarlanes Road to Port Stephens Council boundary
Scobies Lane, Oakhampton Heights
Smith Street and Rose Street intersection, Maitland
Steam Street, Maitland
Testers Hollow, Gillieston Heights
Trappaud Road, South Maitland
Unicomb Road, Largs - the last 500m towards Phoenix Park Road
Victoria Street, Maitland
Windermere Road, Windermere
Woodberry Road, Millers Forest between Alnwick Road and Nilands Lane (detours in place)
