Maitland City Council is advising motorists of an alternate route from east to west of the city due to the closure of the New England Highway.
With large sections of the New England Highway (NEH) currently closed due to flooding, traffic is being diverted either over Belmore Bridge or out through the Hunter Expressway.
Council wants to remind people (especially those travelling east from Rutherford) that you can't go through Central Maitland and come back out on the highway. The NEH is closed up until Melbourne Street.
Motorists trying to make their way through Central Maitland are being turned around, which is adding to gross levels of congestion through the city.
That means, besides the Hunter Expressway, the best route through is the one shown on the map. We've also included it in the comments, too.
Please note that there are other roads included on this map that are also closed. We've just highlighted the highway closure and the best detour.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
