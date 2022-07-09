The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle Rugby League postpones round 15 following heavy rainfall across the region

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 9 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:08am
Newcastle Rugby League postpones entire round as NPL games are also washed out

Newcastle Rugby League have decided to postpone all fixtures this weekend as a host of Northern NSW NPL fixtures including the match between the Maitland Magpies and Broadmeadow Magic have been postponed.

