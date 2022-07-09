Newcastle Rugby League postpones entire round as NPL games are also washed out

Newcastle Rugby League have decided to postpone all fixtures this weekend as a host of Northern NSW NPL fixtures including the match between the Maitland Magpies and Broadmeadow Magic have been postponed.
The Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League has also postponed round 12 of the All-Age competition this weekend.
The much anticipated top of the table Coalfields derby between Maitland and Cessnock will now be held on Saturday, August 13, with the Newcastle RL deciding to reschedule postponed games to be played after round 18.
In other news:
The regular season has now been pushed back one week with the grand final to be held on the weekend of 10-11 September.
The 2022 Newcastle RL decider was originally booked for McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 3.
The most recent deluge across the region has added to an already rain-affected 2022 season, again impacting grounds and playing havoc with a heavily congested schedule.
Approaching what will be a disjointed round 18 in the men's NPL, four of 11 teams have made the most appearances with 13 while Lambton is lowest at nine.
There are also multiple catch-up games still outstanding in the women's NPL, which has this weekend off with the NNSWF State Cup underway at Speers Point.
The Magpies got off to a winning start with a 9-0 win against Toronto Awaba JFC on Friday night. They have matches on Saturday against University of Newcastle (noon), New Lambton (4pm) and Sunday at 9am against Port Macquarie United.
In the men's NPL this weekend only two games plan to proceed with Broadmeadow v Maitland, Olympic v Lambton and Lake Macquarie v Cooks Hill all washed out.
Joint leaders Charlestown are due to host last-placed Adamstown at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (2pm).
Sunday's match has been moved from Valentine to Weston (2pm).
"Credit to Valentine for being open to move the game," Weston coach Anthony Richards said.
"They lose their home game now but they can see the value in playing a game."
Weston are set to welcome back New Zealand international Matthew McGlinchey (calf) from a stint on the sidelines while Cooper Sargent (hamstring) and Nathan Morris (back) remain in doubt.
The Bears won three times last week to push inside the top five while Valentine beat Olympic on Tuesday night.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
