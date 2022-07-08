The Maitland Mercury
Firefighters and SES team up to save families at Louth Park and Millers Forest

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
Fire and Rescue NSW and SES NSW team up to provide assistance at Louth Park.

A joint Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and State Emergency Service in-water team has rescued two families in separate operations at Louth Park and Millers Forest.

