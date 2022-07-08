A joint Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and State Emergency Service in-water team has rescued two families in separate operations at Louth Park and Millers Forest.
Strike Team Charlie One, made up of two FRNSW in-water experts and two SES technicians traveled across floodplains at Louth Park at about 7pm on Thursday night to reach a father, his two teenage daughters and their two dogs who were stranded on a property.
The team used an SES Unimog all-terrain truck to travel as far as they could, and then used Arkangel flood boats to complete the journey to the isolated farmhouse.
The rescue technicians then paddled their way back out with the family and their pets on board.
The same rescue team arrived at an isolated farm at Millers Forest near Raymond Terrace around 10am on Friday.
Its mission was to rescue a mother and her two children, aged 11-months and three-years, who were unable to escape rising floodwaters on their Raymond Terrace Road property.
The rescue team negotiated its way through submerged fences in a powerboat to reach the family.
The in-water technicians waded out to the residents and fitted them with jackets before ferrying them to dry land where NSW Ambulance paramedics were able to assess their conditions.
