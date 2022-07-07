A Rutherford mum has taken her family's love of reading to the next level, setting up a charming street library right in their front yard.
Lauren Threadgate first heard about street libraries two years ago during the first COVID lockdown.
Advertisement
There was one in Lorn, and Lauren and her kids were missing the library and looking for tings to do, so they went and checked it out.
"My kids all love to read, we visited our first street library in Lorn and we just loved it," she said.
In the news:
"And then we found out there were more, and then my sister and step-dad made me one for my birthday last year."
There are now about 20 street libraries in the Maitland area, listed on www.streetlibrary.org.au.
They are based on kindness, and anyone can take a book from a street library and either put it back when they're done, or pass it on to someone else.
Ms Threadgate said she thinks they are so popular because libraries are one of the only places where you can go and there's no expectation to spend any money.
"So street libraries are public, open all the time, and I think people just love being part of a community," she said.
"They love to take the books that other people have left, but they also love to leave the books there and know that someone's going to take them."
Ms Threadgate said there is no obligation to return books, and after searching for free books on Facebook marketplace she always has more than she can put out.
She said she thinks they're a good thing because everyone should read.
"I've always loved to read, and my kids are seven and ten, and they love to read," she said.
"I think that as parents we're told it's really important to read books to your kids, but I think the thing that makes my kids see reading as normal is because they see me reading, that's why I love doing it and that's why I think it's important."
Ms Threadgate said her kids love seeing people using their library.
"They get really excited when people come to our library, and we watch them through our window and try not to be too obvious because it's probably creepy," she laughed.
"I think we all get excited when we have a look in there and can see that books have been taken or new books have been added."
Advertisement
The Threadgates are offering to donate a pack of books to anyone in the community who is looking to start their own street library.
Visit their library at Brigantine Street, Rutherford.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.