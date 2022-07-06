Lorn couple Chris and Melissa Marsh know all about flooding.
The couple had a somewhat anxious and sleepless night as heavy and consistent rain continued to fall and the Hunter River slowly nudged its way closer to their front door.
The couple's home is nestled on the banks of The Hunter River at Lorn, with views across the water to the city's Riverlink building and The Levee.
Chris told The Mercury late last night that he probably wouldn't get much sleep and that he would be monitoring the river level throughout the evening.
"I never sleep when the river is on," Chris said.
"We have been playing the waiting game before I started to prep. It's the fourth time in two years we've prepped but never flooded.
"At the moment we're dry but expecting it to cover the yard," Chris said.
This morning Chris spoke with some relief and said it appeared the family home would escape unscathed.
"Its running quick, we will be fine. Maitland has dodged four out of four (floods) now," he said.
The Mercury reported last night how Maitland's flood gates were closed and sandbagging started near Maitland Railway Station to manage threatening floodwaters.
The Hunter River at Maitland was tipped to exceed a moderate flood level of 8.90 metres last night at the Belmore Bridge and reach 10m today.
SES Incident Controller David Monk, told ABC Radio yesterday that those levels could increase with more rain forecast overnight last night and flood waters making their way downstream from the Upper Hunter.
More than 6000 Hunter residents have fled to higher ground as rising water levels threaten their homes, while the New England Highway remains closed at Singleton and Maitland.
Meanwhile, Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said she has written to the state and federal governments seeking an immediate natural disaster declaration for Maitland.
Singleton and Maitland were left off a list of 23 local government areas declared natural disaster zones earlier this week, which unlocked joint state-federal support for affected residents and businesses.
Cessnock was included on the list.
Late last night the SES issued a waring for residents of Millers Forest and Duckenfield to prepare to move to higher ground.
GILLIESTON HEIGHTS UPDATE: NSW SES Maitland Unit is coordinating a Gillieston Heights ferry service for essentials only that will start shortly and run until dark.
They will also be setting up a staging area today and will be dispersing essential food supplies to those who have run out of food.
They will be increasing this supply over the coming days as assets come on line.
There will be two Surf Life Saving NSW boats on the water as soon as they are on site and running till dark
This is for essential transport only ie: To bring people home, to get people off the island to go home, medical re-supply, food re -supply.
A staging area will be set up at the community centre today and will be dispersing essential food supply to those who have run out of food.
Emergency services will be increasing this food supply/delivery over the coming days as assets come on line.
ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE:
9am Thursday - Maitland City Council has reported that the New England Highway is closed between Melbourne Street and old hospital roundabout. There is a detour via Lorn, but with long delays the quickest way from Rutherford to East Maitland is via The Hunter Expressway.
For further information regarding road closures and to stay up to date, see here mait.city/Alerts
Please stay safe by:
Keeping an eye on Live traffic updates www.livetraffic.com
Being aware of local alerts and road disruptions mait.city/ClosuresDisruptions
Calling SES on 132 500 for emergency help in floods and storms. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
