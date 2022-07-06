The wet weather, and flooding, won't stop the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland from bringing fresh produce to the city.
The market will go ahead as usual in The Levee on Thursday, between 8.30am and 1pm, but some of the usual producers may not be able to make it due to road closures and flooding.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said farmers Matt and Liam Dennis, and Austin Breiner, and urban producer Felicia Nguyen would be among those who would attend.
"This is an essential service for our community and so we will hold it while the conditions allow for it," Ms Dempster said.
"There will still be a wide range of produce available and we encourage the community to come out if they can and support our famers."
