Aitchison calls for Maitland disaster declaration

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison has penned an urgent letter to the NSW Premier, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Federal Minister for Emergency Management seeking an immediate Natural Disaster Declaration for the Maitland Local Government Area.
"Given the extent of this significant weather event my community has experienced to date, and the expectation that the event will continue, with the possibility of moderate flooding, my community are begging for assistance," Ms Aitchison said.
"Already we have seen destruction of local road infrastructure, and property significantly damaged by severe weather and in particular an area of concern is the suburb of Gillieston Heights, who have been completed isolated overnight with access being cut at Testers Hollow on one side and at Cessnock Road/New England Highway on the other. I also have concerns for 100 plus residents in the Oakhampton area and over 1000 people who reside in Lorn who also could become isolated.
"Maitland residents and businesses are desperate for assistance to ensure their communities and businesses can continue to survive. We already have local farmers suffering due to previous weather events and we are now dealing with the devastation of flooding once again.
"It is essential that our community, businesses and local council get flood relief as soon as possible. I have also requested that all available resources and assistance be given to our local emergency services as they deal with the impacts of these continuing severe weather systems."
Ms Aitchison said she was continuing to work with the government, Police, SES, Maitland City Council and other groups in our community to ensure our community's safety.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
