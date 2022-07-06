How to prepare your home for a flood, and what to put in an emergency kit

As more Hunter communities become affected by flood water, it's critical to be prepared in case of a power outage or evacuation.
Preparing an emergency kit can save precious time if the time comes to evacuate.
The NSW State Emergency Service advise an emergency kit should contain a portable radio with spare batteries, a torch with spare batteries and a first aid kit (with supplies necessary for your household).
It should also have candles and waterproof matches, important papers including emergency contact numbers, copies of any home emergency plans and a waterproof bag for valuables.
Before evacuating a property, add in a good supply of required medications, any special requirements or supplies for babies, people with a disability or the elderly, appropriate clothing and footwear, fresh food and drinking water.
Emergency kits should be stored in a waterproof container.
Tammy Garrett, public information officer at Metford SES Incident Control Centre said common items already in the house can be included in an emergency kit.
"Include any medications, important documents, clothes, food, some water and battery backups, as well for either a radio or mobile telephone, so that way they can continue to listen to warnings and advice," she said.
For those worried about water reaching their house, Ms Garrett said there are ways to prepare.
"They can lift furniture up out of a possible flood area if they are able, and any electrical items as well.. anything of importance, try to lift it up off the lower level of the ground," she said.
"Check with the local SES unit on Facebook pages to find out if there are sandbagging areas set up for the community, should they need to go down that path."
Flood affected communities can do the following to protect their property and family:
Get more information and emergency resources on www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
