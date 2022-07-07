UPDATE: Hunter River ready to peak at Maitland - latest road closures

Oakhampton Road, Oakhampton closed (between Heath Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street)

Paterson Road closed, from the Dunmore Bridge in Woodville to Lang Drive

Raymond Terrace Road closed, from McFarlanes Road to Port Stephens Council boundary

Metford Road, Metford near the new hospital towards Raymond Terrace Road. Detours are in place.

High Street, Maitland from Wallis Creek Bridge to Honda dealership

Newcastle Street, East Maitland off High Street

Railway Parade, Telarah

The following remain closed due to water over road:

Alnick Road, Millers Forest

Anambah Road, Gosforth

Anne Street, East Maitland

Athel D'Ombrain Drive, Maitland (from Railway Street to Bent Street)

Bent Street, Maitland closed

Bourke Street, Maitland

Brisbane Fields Road, Morpeth

Brush Farm Road, Raworth

Bungaree Street, Telarah

Cessnock Road is closed at both ends, isolating Gillieston Heights. Police, SES and traffic control are in place.

Cultivation Road, South Maitland

Devonshire Street, Maitland (between Grant St and Abbot St)

Dickenson Road, Melville

Duckenfield Road, Berry Park

Eales Road, Berry Park

Elgin Street, Maitland (at the roundabout into Athel D'Ombrain Drive)

Fitzroy Street, East Maitland

Grant Street, Maitland

Gullivers Lane, Louth Park

Hinton Road, Phoenix Park between Phoenix Park Road and the Hinton bridge.

Junction Street, Telarah

Ken Tubman Drive, Maitland, Maitland between the High Street traffic lights and the corner of High Street and Ken Tubman Drive. Note, that the Belmore Bridge is still accessible.

Lawlers Road, Phoenix Park at the Phoenix Park Road end

Lee Street, Maitland (at intersection with Nicholson Street)

Louth Park Road, intersection with Trappaud Road, Louth Park

Louth Park Road, Louth Park closed from Reflection Drive to Gullivers Road

Luskintyre Road, Luskintyre between the Luskintyre Bridge and approximately 200m from the Windemere Road intersection

Maitland Vale Road, Lambs Valley near the Luskintyre Road intersection

Maitland Vale Road, Rosebrook (near Maitland Vale/Luksintyre RFS)

Martins Wharf Road, Millers Forest

Mcfarlanes Road, Morpeth

Melbourne Street, East Maitland (at the railway pass, between Brisbane and Adam Street)

Melville Ford Bridge

Metford Road is closed in two locations (between Raymond Terrace Road roundabout and Maize Street and beneath the rail bridge between the roundabout and Fieldsend Street).

Morpeth Road, Raworth (near Linuwel School) closed

Morpeth Bridge closed

Mount Dee Road at Junction Street, Telarah

Nalley's Creek Road, Millers Forest

New England Highway closed between Melbourne Street and old hospital roundabout with detours in place.

Park Street, Maitland (corner of Park and Elgin Street)

Pender Road, South Maitland

Phoenix Park Road, Phoenix Park, between Morpeth Bridge and Hunter Street, Largs

Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (access still possible via Flat Road and Melbourne Street)

Pywells Road, Luskintyre

Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland closed (at 3 Mile Gully between Harvest Road and Metford Road) and before the roundabout with detours in place before Tenambit Street, East Maitland

Scobies Lane, Oakhampton Heights

Smith Street and Rose Street intersection, Maitland

Steam Street, Maitland

Testers Hollow, Gillieston Heights

Unicomb Road, Largs - the last 500m towards Phoenix Park Road

Victoria Street, Maitland

Windermere Road, Windermere