The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rutherford man charged over break and enter, drug and traffic offences

Updated July 12 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford man charged over break and enter, drug and traffic offences

A Rutherford man will face Maitland Local Court today after being charged with break and enter, drug and traffic offences.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.