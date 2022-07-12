Rutherford man charged over break and enter, drug and traffic offences

A Rutherford man will face Maitland Local Court today after being charged with break and enter, drug and traffic offences.
About 11am yesterday (Monday 11 July 2022), officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District stopped a Ford Territory travelling along the New England Highway, Rutherford.
Advertisement
Police spoke to the driver - a 42-year-old man - and, following inquiries relating to a break and enter offence, he was arrested.
The other news
Officers searched the man and allegedly located methylamphetamine.
The man - who is disqualified from driving - was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with:
It will be alleged in court that the man and two other males broke into a four-wheel drive equipment store on Mustang Drive, Rutherford, about 4.10am last Saturday (9 July 2022) where several items were stolen.
It will be further alleged that the men drove to the store in a Ford Territory with stolen number plates registered to another vehicle.
The Rutherford man has been bail refused to appear at Maitland Local Court today (Tuesday 12 July 2022).
Investigations into the incident are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.