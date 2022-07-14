The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Analysis

Flooding is not just about inundation - isolation is also a significant issue

By Chas Keys
July 14 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding is not just about inundation - isolation is also a significant issue

Former Deputy Director General of the NSW State Emergency Service and author of two books about Maitland floods, Chas Keys, has penned a retrospective on the causes of this most recent flood, where this event sits in Maitland's flood history, its consequences and how we can learn from it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.