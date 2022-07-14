Flooding is not just about inundation - isolation is also a significant issue

The new pharmacy and the medical centre also had difficulties in staff getting to work and in the pharmacy's case in maintaining stocks of medications. One fast-food outlet, unable get staff in to run or supervise operations, could not trade for days. Two others needed to be supplied by floodboat, the SES keeping them going. Gillieston Heights has more retail and service self-sufficiency now than it did seven years ago but it still a 'dormitory' suburb reliant on larger centres like Maitland and Green Hills in East Maitland, and it struggled again by being cut off from the outside world. Prices for groceries bought locally are usually higher than elsewhere.