The Maitland Mercury
Testers Hollow reopens after July flood

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 10:02pm
Repair works under way at Testers Hollow on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the road's reopening. Picture: Raise Testers Hollow (Facebook)

Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow has reopened, 16 days after it was cut off by floodwaters.

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser.

