Testers Hollow reopens after July flood

Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow has reopened, 16 days after it was cut off by floodwaters.
The Facebook page 'Raise Testers Hollow' posted on Wednesday morning that the road reopened at 7.40am.
It was the sixth time since 2007 that Testers Hollow has flooded, cutting off the main road between the Cessnock and Maitland local government areas.
Construction of a new road adjacent to the existing road began in November 2020, and is due for completion in early 2023.
The new road was submerged in the recent flood, but Transport for NSW says a further 275mm of asphalt is to be added to the top of the works.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal will raise the issue at Wednesday night's council meeting, with a mayoral minute calling for the NSW Government to reassess the design of the new road.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
